Kingsland officer charged with manslaughter after shooting

Photo of Officer Zechariah Presley, released by the the Kingsland Police Department through an open records request, and a photo of Tony Green

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The Kingsland police officer who shot and killed a man one week ago turned himself in to the Camden County Sheriff's Office Wednesday on charges of voluntary manslaughter and violation of oath of office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to an incident report obtained by News4Jax, Officer Zechariah Presley, who the GBI said was involved in the shooting, had previously interacted with Anthony "Tony" Green, who died after being shot during a chase.

According to the GBI, Green ran from a vehicle and Presley pursued, eventually making physical contact. When Green fled fled again Presley fired multiple shots, hitting Green.

Presley, who has been on the force for just over a year, was placed on administrative leave by the Police Department after Green was killed.

A release Wednesday from the Kingsland Police Department in reference to Zechariah Presley reads:

Today, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), as part of their ongoing

investigation, issued a press release regarding the issuance of a warrant for the

arrest of Zechariah Presley on charges of Voluntary Manslaughter and Violation of Oath of Office related to the death Anthony Marcel Green.



As a result, the Kingsland Police Department Chief Daryl G. Griffis recommended

the termination of Presley, effective today, and Kingsland City Manager Lee Spell

accepted that recommendation.



On June 20, 2018, Chief Griffis requested the GBI conduct an independent

investigation into the death of Anthony Marcel Green. The Kingsland Police

Department provided available information to the GBI and committed to providing any ongoing support as requested.



The Kingsland Police Department continues to respond to Open Records Requests

related to this event in the manner required by Georgia law. However, the GBI is

the agency in control of information related to their ongoing investigation.

News4Jax on Monday obtained Presley's personnel file from the Kingsland Police Department, as well as incident reports involving Green.

An incident report from March 12 shows a woman called police, and Presley and another officer responded to the call. The caller accused Green and another woman of trespassing, but no arrest was made.

About three months later, according to the GBI, Green was driving with an unidentified passenger about 10:42 p.m. Wednesday when Presley followed the vehicle. Green stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Lily and North East streets, and he and the passenger ran off, authorities said.

According to the GBI, when Presley caught up with Green about two blocks away, "a brief altercation" ended with the officer firing multiple shots that killed Green.

The GBI reviewed video from Presley's patrol car and video from his body camera, but said efforts were being made to enhance the video for a clear view of the events that occurred.

