Can you help investigators identify woman found in Georgia river?

Artist sketch of woman found in Darien River near US 17 in McIntosh County

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators are hoping the public can help them identify a woman whose body was found April 3 in the Darien River in McIntosh County.

The woman is described as a black female between 25 and 40 years old. She was 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed about 245 pounds.

Investigators said her body was found around 6 p.m. April 3 in the Darien River, which runs east and west just north of Glynn County. She was found near U.S. 17 and was wearing a black dress.

The woman had a tattoo on her right forearm that reads, "Dreams are Manifestations of our Identities."

Investigators with the Georiga Department of Natural Resources and the Darien Police Department released sketches of both the woman and the tattoo.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198 or the Darien PD at 912-437-6644.

