Coast Guard evacuating crew from cargo ship listing near Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - All vessel traffic in and out of the Pork of Brunswick is suspended after a cargo ship sailing through the St. Simons Sound heavily tipped onto its side about 2 a.m. Sunday. The U.S. Coast Guard is evacuating the Golden Ray, which is stranded near the mouth of Fancy Bluff Creek.

Justin Irwin, commander of Coast Guard Station Brunswick, told the Brunswick News that 18 people were rescued and four were unaccounted for. The ship, called a Ro Ro, delivers cars and other vehicles that roll on and roll off docks.

"We're not sure exactly what occurred," Irwin told the newspaper. "One of the Ro Ros coming in overturned and is sitting on its side. Obviously, it is a stability thing."

#Update Evacuations of the Golden Ray's crew continue. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the @USCG Captain of the Port. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/F7JbdGCShU — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019

According to a maritime traffic website, the Golden Ray, sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands, was leaving Brunswick and due in Baltimore on Monday.

While the Coast Guard is the primary agency dealing with the rescue effort, Glynn County first responders are helping where possible.

