Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard flipped cargo ship near Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Coast Guard and port partners are searching for four crew members aboard a capsized cargo ship that caught fire Sunday morning in St. Simons Sound, Brunswick, Georgia.

Currently, 20 people have been safely removed and four people remain unaccounted for on the M/V Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier. The vessel is leaning heavily in the St. Simons Sound, according to the Coast Guard.

At approximately 2 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watch standers were notified by the Glynn County 911 dispatch that the M/V Golden Ray had capsized in St. Simons Sound. They issued an urgent marine broadcast and directed the launch of multiple Coast Guard assets.

The cargo ship's master and chief engineer are assisting authorities and salvage teams to develop plans to stabilize the vessel and continue rescue efforts. The Golden Ray's crew size is 24 people; 23 crew members and one pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is supporting the U.S. Coast Guard's investigation of the overturned freighter in St. Simons Sound near St. Simons Island Pier in Brunswick. The NTSB noted in a tweet that two investigators are assigned to the case.

Several Coast Guard units are involved in the rescue operation including:

• Two Coast Guard Station Brunswick Response Boat crews

• Two Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews

• Coast Guard Cutter Heron launched to assist

• Coast Guard Sector Charleston

• Marine Safety Unit Savannah

• Coast Guard Salvage Engineering Response Team



The U.S. Coast Guard said the Golden Ray is stranded near the mouth of Fancy Bluff Creek.

The ship, called a Ro Ro, delivers cars and other vehicles that roll on and roll off docks.

"We're not sure exactly what occurred," Irwin told the newspaper. "One of the Ro Ros coming in overturned and is sitting on its side. Obviously, it is a stability thing."

According to a maritime traffic website, the Golden Ray, sailing under the flag of Marshall Islands, was leaving Brunswick and due in Baltimore on Monday.

The Port of Brunswick captain of the port has established an emergency safety zone in St. Simons Sound. Vessels are not authorized within 5 miles of the Golden Ray, which is laid over on its side.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Moran Towing, SeaTow, Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, and the Glynn County Fire Department are also assisting in the response.

While the Coast Guard is the primary agency dealing with the rescue effort, Glynn County first responders are helping where possible. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Many people in St. Simons Island were stunned to wake up to such a sight.

"We come out here a lot and every time that (cargo ship) comes by, especially when they unload it, it's so high out of the water and the sides go so far down," said resident Bob Smmid. "I always say, 'How does it not tip over?'"

