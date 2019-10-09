Construction bid approved for new Glynn County elementary school

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - McDonald Construction Company's bid to build the new Altama Elementary School in Glynn County has been approved by the Board of Education.

According to The Brunswick News, the school will be built on Altama Avenue and is set to open in fall 2021. The company bid $21,799 to complete the job.

The decision was made Tuesday night during the Glynn County School Board meeting. In March, the board approved the first phase of site clearing.

The new site is about three-quarters of a mile from the current school.

