Cousins accused of leading Camden County deputies on 2-car chase

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Two Southeast Georgia men are facing multiple charges after Camden County deputies said both men led deputies on a chase that began on Highway 17 and ended at the home of one of the suspects.

The dramatic pursuit was captured on body camera and dashboard camera videos, which were obtained by News4Jax on Friday.

According to an arrest report from the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the chase began Monday morning when a patrol deputy saw Rick Albertie, 49, of Kingsland, and Antonio Singleton Sr., 47, of Woodbine, driving recklessly along Highway 17.

Camden County Sheriff's Office booking photos of Antonio Singleton Sr. and Rick Albertie

The report stated the deputy observed a gold Mercury Grand Marquis and a white Ford Crown Victoria tailgating each other and performing erratic maneuvers on northbound Highway 17 at Brewster Avenue. According to the deputy’s radar, both vehicles were traveling at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy wrote in the report that he attempted to stop both vehicles, but neither stopped, so he chased them both.

During the vehicle pursuit, according to the report, the Crown Victoria passed another deputy who then joined in on the chase.

The first deputy stayed after the Grand Marquis, which according to the report, kept making abrupt turns to get away at average speeds of 55 mph.

The report stated the Grand Marquis, which deputies later learned was driven by Albertie, pulled into the driveway of Singleton’s home, where he surrendered. According to investigators, Singleton had driven back to his driveway prior to Albertie pulling up, got out his vehicle and started to walk toward his house. That’s when investigators said Albertie pulled up with the other deputy behind him.

"We got both vehicles," a deputy can be heard saying in one of the videos. "Stay in the car. Don't move. Don't move. Show me your hands. Get out of the car. Face me."

The deputy who followed Singleton decided to back the deputy that was then behind Albertie, who was taken into custody. In the process of backing up the deputy, Singleton ran away, but eventually turned himself in two days later, investigators told News4Jax.

The men, who are cousins, are each charged with eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and speeding.

Camden County Sheriff's Office Still image from Camden County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows Rick Albertie in the back of a cruiser.

