Pursuit through Orange Park leaves roads littered with crashes

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A pursuit of a driver who deputies said failed to stop on Blanding Boulevard Monday afternoon ended up littering that road and Kingsley Avenue with minor traffic crashes during the peak of rush hour.

The pursuit ended at Kingsley Avenue and U.S. 17 near Doctors Inlet, where the person, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

About 6 p.m., the final crash cleared and traffic returned to normal.

