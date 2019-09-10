Focus on environment as capsized ship remains in St. Simons Sound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The South Korean company that owns the cargo ship that capsized off the coast of Georgia says it's grateful to everyone involved in the rescue of four crew members, and crews say their main goal now is monitoring any potential environmental effects from the ship.

An emergency safety zone has been established by the Port of Brunswick in the St. Simons Sound. That means vessels are not allowed with 0.5 miles of The Golden Ray.

The ship is capsized near two popular fishing spots and many oyster beds lie on the coastline. Tim Hanes, a fisherman, watched the ship capsize from the St. Simons Pier.

“All of a sudden, I heard a big old boom and a guy told me the ship was falling over and it came down. The lights went out, fell to the side and it stopped," Hanes said.

All of the crew members were rescued safely. Chris Graff with Marine Systems LLC said the company's incident management team is surveying potential impacts of the capsized ship.

"The unified command is working both on how to mitigate the vessel being on its side and with the potential oil spill that could come from that," Graff said.

Although there are cars loaded on the ship, Graff believes oil could be coming from the tanks and vents.

"I'm very surprised it's very little oil that's been coming out, which is great but that doesn't mean we're not prepared," Graff said. "We've been leaning forward with a lot of assets in place, doing some protection strategies, being prepared, planning with the environmental unit on where we can best utilize resources, and it seems to be very good to us so far but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.”

Hanes said he hopes the overturned ship won’t impact his fishing.

“All I know is, get this thing out of here," Hanes said. "Get things back to normal.”

Plans for the cleanup are underway, officials said. The Coast Guard said environmental protection experts are responsible for removing the ship. They will determine the best way to protect marine life.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.