Flash Flood Warning for Pierce County after dam failure

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. - A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for Pierce County, Georgia.

The National Weather Service issued the warning Tuesday after local law enforcement reported a dam failure along the Lakeview Country Club lake. Rain did not directly contribute to the failure of the dam, but authorities say it didn't help.

This is in Blackshear, along Lakeview Country Club lake and Highway 121.

According to the Blackshear Police Department, the lake contains 172 million gallons of water- that’s about the size of 260 Olympic swimming pools.

Police Chief Chris Wright said they've kept a close eye on the dam throughout the night.

The biggest concern, said the Chief Wright, is flooding downstream where water has spilled over into a nearby creek. He says this isn't a catastrophic failure just yet, but the situation is dire.

The rising water can threaten several nearby roads and people who live in the area have been told to prepare for flooding.

Authorities don't anticipate any evacuations at this time. Officers have gone from door-to-door alerting people of the situation. Additional crews have been called in to help fix and prevent the dam from breaking.

Areas impacted include Highway 121, south of Blackshear between Azalea Street and Whispering Pine Trail. Property along Lakeview Drive and Edgewood Circle will also be threatened by flood waters, reported the NWS.

