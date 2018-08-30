Frederica Academy employee fired after making threats, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - A now-fired employee at Frederica Academy was taken for a mental health evaluation Tuesday after authorities said he made threats of violence.

Glynn County police said a warrant has since been issued against 39-year-old Daniel Jonas on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Police said Jonas was a part-time IT employee at Frederica Academy when he became angry Tuesday and made generalized threats of committing violence against people.

Officers were deployed at the school for security out of an abundance of caution, police said.

They said Jonas also suggested he would like to commit violence against a former U.S. president, if given the opportunity.

Police said Jonas was found after making the threats and taken to a mental health facility.

The U.S. Secret Service and the FBI are working with the Glynn County Police Department on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

