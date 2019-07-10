Georgia baker mistakes 'Moana' birthday cake request for 'marijuana'

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - "A" for effort?

A Facebook post is going viral after a hilarious cake mistake.

WAGA-TV, reports the woman, from Milledgeville, Georgia, ordered a cake from a local baker for her 25th birthday.

Kensli Taylor Davis said she wanted a "Moana" cake, but that's not what she got.

"I haven’t had a chance to tell y’all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake," the post said. "So my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do) Well needless to say these people thought she said marijuana. That ice cream cake was still good though."

The post has been shared more than 11,000 times.

