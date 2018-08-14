Georgia father hit by car, dies after saving daughter

Waycross police said Dedrick Bacon was struck by a car after running into the street and pushing his daughter out of the way of an oncoming car.

Waycross Police Chief Tony Tanner is calling a 38-year-old man who died in a traffic crash Friday night a hero for risking his life to save his 4-year-old daughter.

Police said when the girl ran onto Knight Avenue about 8 p.m., Dedrick "Twig" Bacon ran after her and threw her out of the way of an oncoming car. Tanner said Bacon's momentum propelled him into the path of a car driven by a Blackshear woman.

Bacon was taken to Memorial Satilla Health, then transferred to Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, where he died the next night. The driver was not injured but was visibly upset.

“What do you call a man who throws himself into harm’s way to save a child?” Tanner told the Waycross Journal-Herald. “A hero.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for Bacon's funeral.

"He was a leader, motivator, a well-rounded man who loved everyone. He would give his last to anyone in need. Most definitely looked out for anyone who needed a job," wrote Idella Bacon on the fundraising page. "His personality and good spirit will forever live on in hearts and those that he made contact with."

