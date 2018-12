Georgia goes after Uber for millions

ATLANTA - The state of Georgia wants to keep Uber from getting a free ride when it comes to taxes.

There's a legal battle between the state and the ride-hailing business.

The Georgia Department of Revenue has billed Uber $22.1 million for sales taxes and other charges that it maintains are owed by the company.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that ride-hailing services do not pay sales taxes in Georgia. But the department says they should under Georgia law.

The taxi industry says companies like Uber and Lyft should pay sales taxes, just as it does.

San Francisco-based Uber disputes Georgia's interpretation of the law. The company has appealed the bill to the Georgia Tax Tribunal, a special court that handles such disputes.

