Georgia residents flee coast as 'monster' Hurricane Dorian churns

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Everyone living east of Interstate 95 in Southeast Georgia has been ordered to evacuate beginning at noon Monday ahead of Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on the area later this week.

As Dorian battered the Bahamas with powerful Category 5 winds, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered mandatory evacuation of the state's Atlantic coast.

Kemp's order covers all those located east of the Interstate 95 corridor in Camden, Glynn, Chatham, Bryan, Liberty and McIntosh counties. Contraflow on I-16 will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, with all lanes westbound, to maximize traffic flowing away from the coast.

Dorian marks the third time since 2016 that hurricane evacuations have been ordered for all of coastal Georgia. Roughly 540,000 people live on the state's 100-mile coast.

Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane #Dorian. @GeorgiaEMA and @GADeptofTrans will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Stay vigilant and be safe. pic.twitter.com/njw2ffCoLT — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 2, 2019

WSAV reported that Kemp and other state officials will hold news conferences in Savannah at 10:30 a.m. and Brunswick at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Before the evacuations ahead of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017, coastal residents had not been ordered to flee a storm since Hurricane Floyd in 1999. That hurricane ended up missing the state before making landfall in North Carolina.

Last week, Kemp declared a state of emergency for coastal counties, including Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne. The state of emergency will help state agencies to assist with storm preparation, response and recovery.

The state law prohibiting price gouging is also now in effect.

Camden County

Updated 10:45 a.m. Monday:

Sunday evening, Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) issued a mandatory evacuation order for all six coastal counties in Georgia effective at noon on Monday. This mandatory evacuation order will impact all citizens residing east of Interstate 95, which is Zone A of Camden County.

Residents should be aware that there are no approved shelters in Camden County due to the potential for flooding. All residents should use caution due to heavy congestion on our roadways as a result of other evacuations occurring in neighboring states.

When choosing an evacuation route, consider these points:

Keep a road map in your car. GPS units only work when you have a specific destination to which you are traveling. They may not work as well when you have no set destination. You may also want to conserve cell phone battery power.

Traveling north or south out of the county may lead to less traveled secondary roads.

Secondary roads that may be lesser known, may also be less traveled.

Listen to radio information about possible road closures due to congestion or flooding.

Schools in Camden County will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The district plans to resume a regular schedule on Friday.

Please continue to monitor the progress of the hurricane through the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. Regular updates will also be posted to the Camden County EMA social media pages and on the county website at www.camdencountyga.gov. Please sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency notifications or text "CamdenCodeRED" to 99411 to enroll.

Glynn County

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Monday:

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced an evacuation of Zone A to include St. Simons island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island, and Little St. Simons Island, Brunswick, Oak Grove Island, and the low-lying areas of the mainland. In other areas, businesses should use their best judgment and follow their hurricane plans in decisions to close. If you feel unsafe in any area and are able to leave, use your best judgment and follow your hurricane plan.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners alongside the Mayor have placed the County and Brunswick under a State of Emergency. This declaration will give the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners and the Mayor decision-making authority during the State of Emergency.

Glynn County is not accepting evacuees and will not open a shelter during the storm. If evacuees need a shelter location, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

The Need a Ride program will begin pick-ups at Lanier Plaza and Harris Teeter Sept. 2 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transport will be to the nearest inland Red Cross shelter. Pets are allowed to travel with evacuees. They must be in a crate, have shot records, and supplies for at least three days.

Republic Services trash pickup has been suspended and will resume when conditions allow.

If the predictions hold true, the F.J. Torras Causeway could become flooded and impassable. There are no planned closures of the F.J. Torras Causeway at this time. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) typically closes the Sidney Lanier Bridge as winds approach tropical force speeds. With tropical storm force winds, the potential for power outages becomes higher and water and sewer outages follow due to a lack of electricity.

For the most updated information, The Glynn County customer service line for the most updated information is 912-554-7111. Use 911 only for emergencies. If you are not already registered for the CodeRED system to receive emergency alerts you can sign up at this address: https://glynncounty.org/671/CodeRED. For the most updated information The Glynn County customer service line for the most updated information is 912-554-7111.

There are several closures at this time. Glynn County, Brunswick, and the Glynn County School system offices, including all courts, are closed until Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Jekyll Island Authority offices and amenities are closed until further notice. The College of Coastal Georgia has canceled classes, closed the dorms, and will suspend all non-essential operations for Tuesday, Sept. 3. Visit www.ccga.edu for updates. The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) has evacuated the campus.

We will continue to monitor conditions and updates will be available at www.glynncounty.org and on the Glynn County EMA Facebook daily. We advise the public to use the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service Jacksonville to stay informed between updates.

Ware County

Updated 11:23 a.m. Monday:

Due to Hurricane Dorian's potential impact on portions of coastal Georgia, select Ware County Schools facilities will be in use as staging points or shelter for those under mandatory evacuation orders. All Ware County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The current projected track suggests associated wind and rain may arrive in our area Tuesday night. School officials will continue to monitor developments and partner with EMA and public safety officials to determine the most prudent course of action in response to the approaching storm.

In any weather emergency, it is essential to rely on accurate, timely information. All official announcements will be made on the Ware County Schools website, via the Ware County Schools Facebook page, through our Thrillshare notification system, and directly to employees via email.

Please follow our Facebook page or visit our website for the most up-to-date information.

Ware County emergency management urges people to monitor its Facebook page for updates.

Brantley, Charlton counties

Updated 11:30 a.m. Monday:

These are not considered coastal counties but were included in the governor's state of emergency due to the risk of inland flooding and other impacts.

Officials with Charlton County have announced schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the hurricane.

Brantley County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Help available for disabled Georgians

As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic, Georgians who live along the coast are being asked to sign up for the state's hurricane registry if they believe they'll need help.

The Health Department oversees the registry, which lists people who might need help relocating because of special medical needs or disabilities. The service helps those with physical, mental and intellectual disabilities, as well as those with unstable, terminal or contagious conditions.

But time is of the essence. In order to take advantage of these resources, people must sign up in advance. To register for the list, download a registration form on the Health Department's website or Sign up over the phone by calling 1-833-243-7344.

