Glynn County shooting suspect arrested in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Glynn County man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month has been taken into custody in Jacksonville, authorities said.

Christopher Lee, 28, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals at the Camelot Gardens Apartments on Lane Avenue South sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Lee was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with one count of aggravated assault and a count of possession of firearm by a felon in the Dec. 5 shooting of 32-year-old Wayne Honester.

Honester was airlifted to UF Health Jacksonville with a gunshot wound to the chest. His condition was not immediately clear on Wednesday.

