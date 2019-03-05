Glynn County's DUI expert charged with DUI, reports say

(Photo of Officer Kevin Yarborough, Glynn County Police Department being named Drug Recognition Expert of the Year of 2017)

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - Glynn County Police officer Kevin Yarborough, who also is recognized statewide as an expert on impaired driving, was arrested Monday on DUI charges, the Brunswick News reports.

Yarborough, 38, was arrested Monday afternoon by a state patrol trooper after the trooper said he spotted Yarborough swerving, according to the Brunswick News.

Yarborough tested positive for alcohol during a breathalyzer test, Sgt. 1st Class Chad Gray, commander of Georgia State Patrol's Brunswick Post, told Brunswick News.

Yarborough was named the "State of Georgia Drug Recognition Expert of the Year" by the Governor's Office of Highway Safety and MADD Georgia, according to Georgia GOHS.

Yarborough is on paid administrative leave pending the current investigation.

