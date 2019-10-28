Nearly 6,000 tons of rocks used to slow erosion from Golden Ray

St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command: Unit Manager Reid Jackson of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, walks past a mound of gravel, Brunswick, Georgia, Oct. 25, 2019. The 1-to-3 inch rock-mixture was staged for deployment and…

ST. SIMONS SOUND, Ga. - Unified Command response crews will place rocks next to the hull of the Golden Ray on Monday to slow down erosion around the overturned vessel in the St. Simons Sound.

Approximately 6,000 tons of rock have been collected from several rock quarries in Georgia. The rock will be transported by a barge and placed on the seafloor using excavators and sonar technology to guide crews in accurately placing the rocks around the hull.

According to the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command, strong area tidal currents have caused erosion and transported sediment. Once the vessel is completely dismantled and transferred out of the sound, the rocks will be removed using excavators with sieve buckets.

It's a complex process and the ship will be taken apart piece by piece.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as plans are developed to remove the ship and its cargo from the waterway,” said Federal On Scene Coordinator Norman Witt, Coast Guard commander for the Unified Command. “Response crews are working seven days a week, weather permitting, to prepare the motor vessel Golden Ray for removal.”

Photos released on Oct. 25 provided the first look inside the cargo ship since it overturned in early September.

The Unified Command said laser technology was used to analyze the cargo-hold and produce 3-D laser images of the 656-foot vehicle transport vessel that crews have not been able to access.

More than 4,200 cars remain on the cargo ship.

