3 dead in Georgia, including suspended Glynn County officer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A suspended Glynn County police lieutenant is dead after a SWAT standoff Thursday night in front of his Brunswick home following a slow-speed chase from McIntosh County that began after a double shooting earlier in the evening, according to Georgia law enforcement officials.

Glynn County police said Robert "Corey" Sasser was found dead in his pickup truck hours after the SWAT team fired tear gas trying to get him out of the vehicle in the Hunter's Point neighborhood.

Police believe Sasser was involving in a shooting about 9 p.m. Thursday at a home in the Tolomato neighborhood of McIntosh County that left a man and woman dead, and said the male victim had exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

"At this point in the investigation, we do not know if Mr. Sasser was hit by any of that gunfire," said Brian Scott, chief of staff for the Glynn County Police Department. "That will not be available until the outcome of an autopsy."

UNCUT: Glynn Police, McIntosh Sheriff, GBI briefing on 3 deaths

A Georgia Department of Natural Resources stopped Sasser's vehicle leaving the neighborhood, but was given a bogus story and let him. McIntosh deputies caught up with Sasser's pickup at Highway 251 at U.S. 17 and were involved in a slow-speed chase of Sasser's vehicle back to the Brunswick home.

A perimeter was set up around his pickup and the SWAT team was called. Hours later, officers approached and found Sasser dead.

The names of the man and woman who died in McIntosh County were not released, but sources told the Brunswick News that the victims were his estranged wife, Katie Kettles, and her boyfriend, John Hall.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of both crime scenes and all three deaths.

"We're in the early stages of this investigation and right now we're not going to release any information about where the guns came from or anything of that nature," said Stacy Carson, GBI Special Agent in Charge of the Kingsland office.

Sasser, 41, was released on bond last month after investigators say he went to his estranged wife's home, tried to kick down her door and threatened to kill her. He was released on bond after that incident, but was arrested a second time last month after a police standoff in the woods of western Glynn County. He was charged with possession of a gun, which was against the terms of his release.

MORE ON INCIDENT IN MAY:

SWAT team captures Glynn County lieutenant

Authorities said the terms of Sasser's bond was that he was to stay out of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, but he was allowed to return Tuesday for a court hearing. News4Jax was told he was recently living his sister in Alabama and being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Scott Ryfun, of WGIG radio, shared photos with News4Jax that showed Glynn County officers along with a search and recovery vehicle outside Sasser's home

Neighbors said what they heard during the SWAT standoff.

"I noticed the shots didn't sound like regular gun to me. Being a hunter that I am, they more sounded like tear gas," Harley Rich said. "Lots of commotion. Lot of things going on out here."



Standoff in May

This was the second SWAT standoff with Sasser in just over a month.

In May, Sasser and Georgia SWAT had a standoff that ended in a wooded area off of a highway 99. He was captured and taken to a hospital.

Sasser was going thru a bitter divorce and there was a report that he and his estranged wife were recently seen together.

"This whole thing circles around a domestic issue," Glynn County Police Chief John Powell said at Friday morning's briefing. "We had a thorough investigation done and we were working with our partners with the judicial system to try to come up with a resolution for that, so the investigation is ongoing, was ongoing at the time and is still ongoing."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.