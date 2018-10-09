Gov. Deal declares state of emergency in 92 Georgia counties

Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Tuesday for 92 counties in Georgia ahead of Hurricane Michael.

The state of emergency includes Southeast Georgia counties: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware.

Deal said the latest forecast for Hurricane Michael prompted the declaration, which was recommended by Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials.

The emergency declaration is effective for seven days and makes all state resources available to local governments and entities within the impacted area of the hurricane.

“The state is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Michael,” Deal said. “In light of the storm’s forecasted track, I encourage Georgians in the affected counties to be prepared and remain vigilant. We will continue to monitor Hurricane Michael’s path and GEMA/HS is leading our preparedness efforts. We are also working with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Michael.”

The 92 counties under emergency declaration are: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Baldwin, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Chattahoochee, Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Cook, Crawford, Crisp, Decatur, Dodge, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Glynn, Grady, Hancock, Houston, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Jones, Lanier, Laurens, Lee, Liberty, Long, Lowndes, Macon, Marion, McIntosh, Miller, Mitchell, Montgomery, Muscogee, Peach, Pierce, Pulaski, Quitman, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Screven, Seminole, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Upson, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth counties.

To read the executive order, click here. A map of the counties under emergency declaration is below.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit the GEMA/HS website here.

