Michael now a major hurricane headed for Florida Panhandle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Michael has strengthened to a major hurricane with wind speeds of 120 mph as it churns across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The advisory shows Michael has grown from a Category 2 storm into a Category 3 storm as it heads for the Florida Panhandle, where it's expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday.

The hurricane continues to move northward at 12 mph just shy of 300 miles away from Panama City and about 270 miles from Apalachicola.

Michael continues to overcome high shear, which would typically hinder hurricane development, yet the tenacious storm is organizing despite the obstacle.

Now the fear is nothing is ahead that could offset the growth and it is forecast to maintain this intensity until landfall Wednesday afternoon near Panama City.

Jacksonville will experience tropical storm force gusts Wednesday evening and Thursday morning long after the hurricane makes landfall and pushes northwest of Waycross in central Georgia.

Isolated tornadoes are possible overnight Wednesday in southern Georgia which is under a tropical storm warning.

The storm has become dangerous, with forecasters predicting life-threatening storm surge that will likely be exacerbated by the astronomical king tides.

Forecasters anticipate Michael will reach land either in the Panhandle or somewhere along the state's Big Bend as soon as Wednesday morning.

Michael's also expected to dump heavy rainfall along the northeastern Gulf Coast. Jacksonville will experience tropical downpours and storms by Wednesday evening as the system makes landfall.

Parts of southern Georgia are under a Tropical Storm Warning, which means that winds could reach up to 40 mph.

Below is a summary of the watches and warnings currently in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the Okaloosa-Walton county line to Anclote River

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Anclote River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay, as well as the Alabama-Florida state line to Okaloosa-Walton county line

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border to the Suwannee River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border, the Suwannee River to Chassahowitzka and Fernandina Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay, plus the Mississippi-Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River, in addition to the South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina, and the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

