Georgia governor declares state of emergency for coastal counties

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Even as the uncertain track of Hurricane Dorian shifts further south on the Florida coast, officials in Georgia are preparing to feel impacts from the storm next week.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for coastal counties, including Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

The state of emergency Kemp signed said, "Due to downed trees, power lines, and debris, Georgia's network of roads may be rendered impassable in the affected counties, isolating residences and persons from access to essential public services."

The state of emergency will help state agencies to assist with prep, response and recovery.

The state law prohibiting price-gouging is also now in effect.

Camden County

The Board of Commissioners has issued a state of emergency for Camden County. Hurricane Dorian requires extraordinary and immediate proactive measures for the protection of the health and safety of the citizens of Camden County.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Hurricane Dorian will be dangerously close to the Southeastern Region of the State of Georgia and will possibly produce excessive rainfall, damaging winds, and flooding in Camden County.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded.

Please continue to monitor the progress of the hurricane through the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. Regular updates will also be posted to the Camden County EMA social media pages and on the county website at www.camdencountyga.gov. Please sign up for CodeRED to receive emergency notifications or text "CamdenCodeRED" to 99411 to enroll.

Glynn County

Glynn County is currently under a state of emergency as declared by the governor. This declaration only extends to commerce and the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, emergency or disaster related materials, supplies, goods and services.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Glynn County in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian in the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on the track of the storm the county could expect 2-4 inches of rain and high storm surge due to the already high tide. Please stay out of the ocean waters as rip tides become even more common during these events.

Now is the time to prepare for the potential impacts Dorian may have on our area.

Secure loose or lightweight items outside your house or business.

Keep your vehicles fueled.

Finalize your disaster kit.

Ensure you have at least 3 days of water and non-perishable foods.

Ensure you have extra medications and medical supplies.

If your medication requires refrigeration, ensure you have a plan in place should you lose power for an extended period of time.

Make sure all information in your family communication plan is up to date and everyone knows the plan.

Make provisions for your pet. Make sure they are inside, out of the elements, and have plenty of food and water.

Flooding is possible in low lying areas; Turn Around Don't Drown!

There are no closures to announce at this time. We will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed. Updates will be available at www.glynncounty.org or the Emergency Management Facebook page. We advise the public to use the latest forecast models from the National Weather Service Jacksonville to stay informed between updates.

Help available for disabled Georgians in case of a hurricane

As Hurricane Dorian churns in the Atlantic, Georgians who live along the coast are being asked to apply for the state's hurricane registry if they believe they'll need help in the event of an evacuation.

The health department oversees the registry, which lists people who might need help relocating because of special medical needs or disabilities. The service helps those with physical, mental and intellectual disabilities, as well as those with unstable, terminal or contagious conditions.

But time is of the essence. In order to take advantage of these resources, people must apply in advance. To register for the list, download a registration form on the health department's website or apply over the phone by calling 1-833-243-7344.

Even though no evacuations have been ordered for coastal Georgia, it's vital to register now so you can get the help you require should a hurricane impact the area. The hurricane registry will close about 72 hours before the arrival of tropical storm-force winds.

