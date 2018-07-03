High bacteria levels trigger Glynn County beach advisory

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - A health advisory was issued Tuesday by the Glynn County Health Department for beach visitors in Jekyll Island after high levels of bacteria were measured during a water test.

The advisory is for South Beach at the 4H camp, which goes from the south water tower to Macy Lane on Jekyll Island. No other beaches are affected by the advisory.

Water samples were tested for enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans, birds, raccoons, dolphins and other wildlife. Sources of the bacteria could include animal waste, storm water runoff or boating waste.

When a beach is under advisory, it means that the level of bacteria found in the water is above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards.

The Glynn County Health Department recommends staying out of the water during an advisory. Seafood captured in the area should be thoroughly washed with fresh water and cooked before eating.

The advisory will be lifted once tests show the bacteria levels meet the EPA's standards.

