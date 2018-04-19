Second arrest made in shooting death of Glynn County man

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Glynn County Police Department has arrested a Georgia man and his wife in the shooting death of Corey "C.J." Proctor.

Proctor, 22, was found shot to death in his green Dodge Stratus March 17 by hunters on the north end of Golden Isles Parkway. Investigators in Glynn County, said they found several shell casings outside his car, as well as pants and boots.

Previous Story

Loved ones said Proctor, of Brantley County, was working the late shift at Toucan's Ale House Bar and Restaurant in Brunswick the night before he was found dead.

Deputies arrested Akeem Juwon Brown, 31, of Glynn County at a residence in McIntosh County Wednesday night. He's charged with murder in connection with Proctor's death.

Akeem's wife, Tiffany Renee Brown was arrested April 5 and charged with murder.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the killing but said the investigation continues, indicating more arrests could be possible.

Meanwhile, Proctor's family and friends continue mourning him.

His mother, Ann Proctor, said he told her that he was coming home, but he never made it.

"I can't eat. I can't sleep. I close my eyes and I see him," she said. "All I can do is cry. The smile I once had is gone."

She said in the last messages that she received from her son, he told her he loved her and he would be home soon after wrapping up his shift.

Family photo of Corey Proctor

"Every day, he'd tell me, 'Momma, I love you.' Every day. He never missed a day," Ann Proctor said. "I'll never hear that again. Never."

Family and friends remain in disbelief as to why someone would to kill the father of three young boys. They said Proctor, who they knew as "C.J.," was liked by everyone.

"He was ambitious. He always asked questions on how he could better himself because he wanted to make sure his kids had everything they needed," said Doug Harris, the owner of Toucan's Ale House. "It's unreal how a 22-year-old, good kid, would get murdered," Ann Proctor said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.