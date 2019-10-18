Former Kingsland Officer Zechariah Presley testifies at his trial on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

WOODBINE, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer who fatally shot a fleeing, unarmed black man will be sentenced Friday for violating his oath as an officer.

Zechariah Presley was acquitted earlier this month of voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Tony Green.

But the Camden County jury, which deliberated for nearly three days, found Presley guilty of violating his oath of office in shooting Green, 33, after a June 2018 traffic stop.

His lead attorney, Adrienne Browning, said she would appeal the decision and will make that argument Friday. If the judge denies the appeal, then sentencing will move forward.

Presley faces a prison term of one to five years.

Though Presley’s body camera recorded his fatal encounter with Green, darkness and something covering the camera lens obscured the shooting and the moments leading up to it. That left the jury to weigh Presley’s court testimony recalling what had occurred with a sometimes conflicting account by prosecutors and investigators.

