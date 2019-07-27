Police: Teenage brothers arrested in killing of Georgia father of 3

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Two teenage brothers were arrested in connection with the killing of a Georgia father of three, the Glynn County Police Department announced Friday.

Ethan Bennett, 17, and Everett Bennett, 18, are each charged with one count of murder in the death of Antonio Randolph.

The brothers had been in jail since Wednesday evening when they were arrested on unrelated charges, police said. Both are suspected gang members and additional charges are expected, investigators said.

The Police Department said it's also possible other people could be arrested in connection with the case.

Police said they responded about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot on Emanuel Avenue.

When they arrived, police said, they found the body of Antonio Randolph, a 35-year-old Glynn County resident, in a yard. Investigators said he died of a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe Antonio Randolph was killed in the early Tuesday, when officers received a call about gunshots in the area.

Antonio Randolph's family said his body was discovered more than eight hours after he was killed.

"I’m stuck with three kids. They are without a daddy, and I’m out of (a) son," Patricia Randolph, Antonio Randolph's mother, told News4Jax.

Patricia Randolph said her son was a father of three children, ages 3, 8 and 9.

Antonio Randolph's sister, Ashley, said the family is in mourning.

"I can’t even explain how I feel. That’s the second child my mama has lost within three years, and it hurts," Ashley Randolph said. "For somebody to take somebody’s life like that when they have kids themselves, that hurts."

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

