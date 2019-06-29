Small plane crashes in Brunswick after running out of fuel

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A small plane crashed into a marsh in off Dan Road in Brunswick according to Glynn County Officials.

They said a piper aircraft that went down appears to have been traveling north and headed to the Brunswick- Golden Isles Airport and ran out of fuel.

The plane had three men on board, two 17-year-olds, and an adult. They do not appear to be hurt and were in the marsh area with the aircraft about a quarter mile off land until just before 6 p.m. when they were taken to the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport to be medically cleared. No major injuries reported. FAA will conduct an investigation into the accident.

Glynn County Emergency Management, Fire Department, Police Department and Airport staff have been in communication with the passengers and the FAA and are on the scene. Coast Guard helicopters were also on the scene to retrieve the passengers.

Elena Pipes who works at Manning Aviation said they head the call for help around 3 p.m.

Pipes says that she heard the May Day call from the pilot who said, " We are going down, we are going down."

Pipes said the plane is stuck in the march and crews are having a tough time getting it out.

It is believed to be a small P A 24 plane similar to the one pictured at the top of this story.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.