Tornadoes reported as Michael moves across Georgia

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Hurricane Michael moved into Southwest Georgia Wednesday evening with damaging winds and rains. It dropped from a once formidable Category 4 at landfall near Panama City Beach to a Category 1 storm near Albany, Georgia, at 8 p.m. It had top sustained winds of 90 mph and was moving to the northeast at 17 mph.

The storm is to head northeast across south and central Georgia into the Carolinas overnight.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Georgia as the hurricane pushed through the state, and local media report tornadoes had touched down near Roberta, Perry and Fort Valley in Central Georgia.

Crawford County officials said a possible tornado damaged five homes near Roberta. The county’s emergency management director told news media it touched down on Highway 128 and knocked down power lines and trees. No injuries were reported.

Just before 10 p.m., more than 100,000 customers of Georgia utilities were without power, with that number expected to grow as the storm moves across the state.

School systems and some government offices in dozens of Georgia counties will remain closed Thursday, including in Brantley, Camden, Glynn and Ware counties.

Forecasters said this was the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida's Panhandle and to move across South Georgia in history.

