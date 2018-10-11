Georgia governor urges patience as clean-up begins after Michael

Damage from Hurricane Michael could be seen in Bainbridge, Georgia, on Thursday.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal is urging people in the Hurricane Michael disaster area to "be patient." He says emergency crews need to do their work to clear debris from roadways and restore power to hundreds of thousands of residents. Deal said about 450,000 power outages were reported in Georgia, and one death, that of an 11-year-old girl in the southwest corner of the state.

Deal says the primary mission at this point is to clear roadways so that officials can assess the damage.

Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black predicts long-lasting damage to the state's farms. He says pecan crops are badly affected and entire fields of cotton are completely wiped out.

The Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon amid beach resorts and coastal communities, packing 155 mph (250 kph) winds.

Michael thrashed Georgia as a hurricane and eventually weakened to a tropical storm early Thursday. Despite the downgrade, the storm was still pounding the Southeast with heavy rains, winds, and a threat of spinoff tornadoes.

In Bainbridge, a News4Jax crew found power out and lots of large trees blocking the road and power lines.

According to poweroutage.us, more than 257,000 customers remained without power at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Store fronts in Bainbridge, Georgia, showed significant damage in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Glynn County avoids damage

Due to the speed of the storm and the westward track, Glynn County was able to avoid many of the potential disasters, officials announced Thursday morning.

Winds of 50 mph were measured in the area, and officials asked residents to report any downed power lines to Georgia Power at http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html.

Fallen trees, dangerous potential falling trees, or intersections without power can be reported to 912-554-3645.

Trash service is expected to continue on schedule, so residents should place cans on the street at usual.

For yard debris pickup, call the Glynn County Customer Service Department at 912-554-7111 or if you live in the City of Brunswick call Republic Services at 912-267-6400. This weather event was not a federally declared disaster for Glynn County, so there will be no countywide debris pickup.

The F.J. Torras Causeway did not have significant flooding to cause lane closures. The Sidney Lanier Bridge will remain closed until the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has inspected and cleared it for use. Tide levels are expected to return to normal by the end of the day.

If you must drive, remember, do not drive through water and intersections with power outages should be treated as four way stops.

Glynn County Government, The City of Brunswick, The Jekyll Island Authority are expected to resume normal operations as of noon Thursday. Glynn County Schools and The College of Coastal Georgia are expected to open on Friday.

Officials will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed. Updates will be available at www.glynncounty.org/michael and Glynn County Board of Commissioners Facebook.

