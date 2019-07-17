Crews follow pod of pilot whales after St. Simons Island strandings

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. - Crews kept a close watch on a pod of about 50 pilot whales off the Georgia coast a day after some of the marine mammals stranded themselves on St. Simons Island and volunteers helped push them back out into the water.

Wildlife biologist Clay George said it is "exceedingly rare" to see pilot whales, which are members of the dolphin family that can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh as much as 2 tons, become stranded in Georgia.

"Something went wrong with the pod," George said Wednesday. "They are very social and they live in groups of 30, 40, 50 whales and so if one animal gets sick or something happens to it, they lead the group astray. These whales should usually be 100 miles off shore, it's very rare for us to see pilot whales strand in Georgia."

Crews continued to monitor the pod of whales, which was seen about 3 miles offshore Wednesday morning, to make sure the whales don't return to the beach.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesman Rick Lavender said the pod of whales remained offshore as of Wednesday afternoon. He said the agency and conservationists from the National Marine Mammal Foundation were following the pod by boat in hopes of keeping it from turning back toward land. A helicopter searched for more stranded whales by air and found none.

Three pilot whales died, one of which was euthanized by officials, at three locations along the St. Simons Island.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Georgia DNR, one the whales that did not survive had been removed near the King and Prince hotel. Officials told News4Jax that whale had been attacked by a shark. But George said that was likely not the cause of the whale's death. The Georgia DNR was still working to remove the other two whales.

Wildlife workers, lifeguards and beachgoers kept most of the pilot whales that swam perilously close to shore Tuesday on St. Simons Island.

Personnel from the DNR Wildlife Resources Division, DNR Coastal Resources Division, Georgia Sea Turtle Center, NOAA, Glynn County Emergency Management and others participated in efforts to push several beached whales back out to sea, with some animals continuing to return to the beach.

A viral video, posted by Dixie McCoy and shared by numerous News4Jax viewers, captured the massive rescue effort, showing volunteers splashing water onto whales near the shore and in some cases trying to push them away from the beach.

"I think I saw a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence yesterday when the whales came up," said Lee Dorough, who was visiting from Nashville with her family and helped push the whales back out into the ocean. "My daughter-in-law came up. She was on the kayak. At first, she thought they were dolphins. Then she noticed, you know, they have fins and they were actually whales. Then we heard them scream that there were two up on the shore. There were 30 in that pod, and they all went running up there. My son and my granddaughter plus so many people were trying to get them out to sea."

George said necropsies are planned to determine if the whales were sick and look for other clues to why they may have come ashore.

