Waycross police make 2nd arrest in murder of 21-year-old

WAYCROSS, Ga. - A man sought for more than a week in the shooting death 21-year-old Randy Killens Jr. as been arrested, the Waycross Police Department announced Friday night.

Police had said Latif Lews was armed and dangerous. They gave no details about when and where he was taken into custody, but said he was arrested in Killens' murder and that more charges are pending.

Police had already arrested Cynthia Rowell on a charge of murder in the case.

WALB-TV reported that officers found Killens sitting in the door jamb of a car in a pool of blood on April 5, and they tried to revive him but could not. Police discovered a spent shell casing near the back of the car, WALB-TV reported.

Randy "RJ" Killens Jr.

According to his obituary, Killens, who was known as RJ, graduated from Valdosta High School in 2015. There will be a celebration of life service for him at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross.

