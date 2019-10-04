Zechariah Presley's fate in jurors' hands after closing statements

Former Kingsland Officer Zechariah Presley testifies at his trial on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.

WOODBINE, Ga. - A former Kingsland police officer, on trial for manslaughter, could learn his fate Friday when Camden County jurors begin a second day of deliberations.

Zechariah Presley is accused of shooting and killing Tony Green during a traffic stop in June 2018. Presley was indicted by a Camden County grand jury and fired from the Kingsland Police Department after evidence showed Green was unarmed.

Presley testified Wednesday he feared for his life after a struggle in which Green grabbed for the officer's stun gun. Presley is not contesting that he shot and killed Tony Green, but contends he fired in self-defense.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded Green was running away when Presley opened fire.

At one point during deliberations Thursday, jurors asked the judge if they could see both the dash cam and body cam video one more time. In particular, they wanted to look at the last two minutes of the body camera footage from the night of the shooting when Presley is heard giving his version of the events immediately after the shooting.

"That last two minutes of the video was crucial to this case because the last two minutes of the video is different from the event Mr. Presley stated happened," said Timothy Bessent, a family friend.

"To hear the officer say himself that he was running away, and he fired that many times, that's appalling to me," Anderson said.

Prosecutors contend Presley had the opportunity to tell investigators that he thought he saw Green with a gun -- but Presley didn't do that.

"He made a fatal mistake and it was a mistake that cost a man his life," prosecutor Rocky Bridges said of Presley. "You don't have to like Tony Green. ...He ran from the police, not a good decision. But he was not armed. He did not turn on officer Presley. He did not deserve to die."

Defense attorney Adrienne Browning accused investigators of spending hours examining the video and picking the most damaging parts to second guess Presley's split-second decision to open fire. She blamed Green for deciding to fight Presley after a foot chase rather than just running away.

"Tony Green was not shot because of misdemeanor offenses," Browning said. "He was shot because of bad decision after bad decision, until the threat was overwhelming and Zech feared for his life."

Green's father, Wayne Anderson, said the family is in no rush to hear a verdict, and they want jurors to take as much time as they need.

"You want a verdict, but at the same time, you don't want to rush a verdict either so, we can endure and wait and let the jury go through their deliberations and do what they have to do as the jury," Anderson said.

The family plans to make a statement immediately following Friday's verdict.

Presley is facing three charges: voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath. Under Georgia law, voluntary manslaughter is punishable by one to 20 years in prison.

