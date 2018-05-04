Gloria Williams could learn her fate Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman who kidnapped a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital in 1998 could learn her fate Friday. Gloria Williams faces up to 22 years in prison.

Williams raised the newborn Kamiyah Mobley who now goes by the name Alexis Manigo as her own daughter and concealed her true identity for nearly 20 years.

Williams is expected to take the stand on the second day of a sentencing hearing. On Thursday, previous victim impact statements were read to the court.

Manigo interacted with both families during Thursday's hearing but sat separately from them. Her biological parents and grandmother gave emotional testimony.

"It doesn't heal now. I'm still hurting. When you're reaching out to my child, that is my child. I am your mother, Kamiyah! I am your mother," Shanara Mobley said.

