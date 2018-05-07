Gloria Williams' grandson dies after accidental shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The grandson of Gloria Williams, the woman who abducted newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Jacksonville hospital 19 years ago, died Saturday after what's been called an accidental shooting.

Aiden Martin, 3, was shot in the head Friday night after getting his hands on a gun at a home in Colleton County, South Carolina, according to a report from Charleston's WCSC-TV.

WCSC reports investigators are treating the incident as an accidental death. So far, no one has been charged in connection with the shooting. It's unclear how the child got hold of the weapon.

Martin is the grandchild of Williams, who faces up to 22 years in prison on kidnap and custodial interference charges after pleading guilty to abducting Mobley in 1998 and raising the child as her own.

Williams, 52, was at the center of a two-day sentencing hearing in Jacksonville last week, during which she hoped to persuade a judge she deserved leniency. She will learn her sentence June 8.

