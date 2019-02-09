New podcast chronicles mysterious disappearance of HaLeigh Cummings

Ten years after the disappearance of 5-year-old HaLeigh Cummings, News4Jax is launching a new podcast Monday that chronicles the decade-long cold case.

"Into Thin Air," a true crime series hosted by I-TEAM reporter Jennifer Waugh, retraces the sequence of events from the night the child vanished and the seemingly endless search for answers that followed.

For the first time ever, investigators closest to the case reveal their theories about what happened to HaLeigh, and loved ones reflect on the mystery that forever upended their lives.

TRAILER: Into Thin Air: What happened to HaLeigh Cummings?

"Ten years ago, this story captivated North Florida as details emerged after HaLeigh's disappearance," said WJXT VP and General Manager Bob Ellis. "A decade later, there's still more to learn about what happened."

The first episode of "Into Thin Air" premieres at midnight Monday. It delves into the frantic 911 calls that brought authorities to the girl's Satsuma home Feb. 10, 2009, and the initial clues they had to work with.

Over the next few weeks, you'll also hear extended interviews with HaLeigh's family, as well as those from the lead investigators who worked tirelessly against a running clock to find the little girl.

News4Jax is hoping that renewed attention on HaLeigh's disappearance will breathe new life into this case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-277-TIPS.

To learn more, visit the podcast's website or subscribe by clicking on one of the following links:

Apple | Google | Spotify | Stitcher

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.