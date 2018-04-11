Florida student takes dino-mite graduation pictures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dino-mite graduation photos show off the personality of one graduating high school student from Florida!

Senior Tristan Charles Baermans is graduating from Florida Virtual School and wanted to celebrate by doing what most graduating students do: snap some professional pictures.

But there is a twist -- Tristan decided to take his pictures in a T-Rex costume.

As you can see, the 18-year-old is quite the "class clown," but also has a love for Marvel comics and movies. Tristan also helps out at his local church, West Jacksonville Baptist Church, with the ministries.

Nikki B. Photography, LLC

Now, it wasn't all fun and games. Tristan did take very casual photos as well, putting his blow-up suit aside.

Congratulations, Tristan! You have a roar of a future ahead of you!

STORIES FOR YOU: New report shows Jacksonville students excel in reading, math | How students are affected during Oklahoma teachers' walkout

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.