New report shows Jacksonville students excel in reading, math

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County students are ahead of the curve, according to the Nation's Report Card.

The new report highlighted Duval County for above average scores in reading and math, specifically among fourth-graders.

It's good news for the county as the Nation's Report Card shows little overall growth since 2015 in math and reading scores for students in the United States.

Math Scores

Math scores for Duval County fourth-graders have gone up by five points since 2015.

The average math score of fourth-grade students in Duval County was 248.

This is higher than the average score of 232 for public school students in large cities.

This makes Duval one of only four districts who scored higher in that bracket.

Florida was the only state to see an increase in math, as the average scores of both fourth- and eighth-graders increased between 2015 and 2017.

Math scores in eighth-grade students showed no growth.

READ MORE:

Grade 4: The Nation's Report Card- 2017 Mathematics District Snapshot

Grade 8: The Nation's Report Card: 2017 Mathematics District Snapshot

Reading Scores

The average score for fourth-grade students was 226.

This is higher than the national average of 213.

They fared roughly the same as students in Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties, which includes Tampa.

Eighth-graders also scored higher than the national average.

READ MORE:

Grade 4: The Nation's Report Card: 2017 Reading District Snapshot

Grade 8: The Nation's Report Card: 2017 Reading District Snapshot

Duval County Public school leaders will announce how students fared in national assessment testing last year. A news conference will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Duval County Public Schools building. News4Jax will be at the meeting and update this article with any new information.

To read the full report card, visit The Nation's Report Card.

