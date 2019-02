JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was shot and killed in a drive-by on Ken Knight Drive, off Moncrief Road by the Ribault River, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



The man was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died.

Homicide detectives said police were looking for a black SUV that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

