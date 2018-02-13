Council secretary files complaint against Jacksonville mayor's chief of staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayor Lenny Curry's chief of staff, Brian Hughes, is being formally accused by a city employee of accosting her using “fierce anger” and “creating a hostile work environment.”

“I feel extremely uncomfortable based on his aggressive tone, facial expressions, and his physical movements.” Jeneen Sanders, secretary to the Council President Anna Lopez Brosche wrote to the director of the office of City Council, who forwarded the complaint to the city of Florida's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

More Headlines

READ: Full complaint to EEOC | Acknowledgement of complaint

The complaint was also sent to Jacksonville's Human Rights Commission and the director of Employee Services for the city.

The formal complaint states Hughes encountered Brosche’s secretary around 1:25 p.m. Monday near City Council chambers in a hallway near the restroom. Sanders is a city employee, not an elected official,

The encounter comes as the possible sale of JEA was exposing political tensions between the mayor’s office and City Council.

Sanders detailed that: "Mr. Hughes called out “Hey!” I turned around. Mr. Hughes proceeded to speak in an attacking manner while pointing his finger. “The next time your boss decides to send a letter, she needs to cc this office.” I responded by stating that I will get with Council President Brosche regarding his concern, I continued to walk away. As he followed me in to the mayor’s office, he continued speaking to me aggressively by saying that any time Council President Brosche decides to mention his office in her correspondence, they need to be cc’d and that Council President Brosche’s actions were nothing short of unprofessional. I responded again by stating that I would deliver the message to Council President Brosche; Mr. Hughes walked off."

The complaint was filed with the director of the Office of the City Council, Cheryl Brown. Brown sent a note to Sanders today (February 13, 2018) stating the complaint was officially received and will now be sent to the director for Employee Services for the City of Jacksonville, as well as the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission, City of Jacksonville and the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission (EEOC) for the State of Florida.

"Every empoloyee of the city of Jacksonville should be valued, treated respectfully, and have an expectation of working in a safe environment," Lopez Brosche said. "I have no further comment regarding the complaint and will allow the formal process to take its due course."

Sanders said she had no comment.

The I-TEAM left Brian Hughes a voicemail and a message asking for comment. News4Jax has also asked Brosche and Curry's office for their reaction.

According to Hughes’ LinkedIn profile, he has served as the chief of staff for Mayor Lenny Curry since January 2018. Before that, he was the founder/president of Meteoric Media Strategies, LLC and also the deputy executive director for the Republican Party of Florida from 2011 to 2012 and the deputy communications director in Gov. Rick Scott's executive Office from January to July 2011.

Check back for updates as this story develops.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.