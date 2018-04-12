I-TEAM: Navy veteran gets refund for roof repairs never completed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Navy veteran who turned to the News4Jax I-TEAM for help recently received more good news.

After Raymond Libby's Westside home suffered roof damage during Hurricane Irma, an I-TEAM investigation last month found that Libby paid $8,300 for roof repairs that were never completed.

Since the I-TEAM's March 28 report, a local program called Housetops for Heroes committed to replacing Libby's roof -- free of charge.

Now, Libby has received his $8,300 deposit back from Superior Roofing & Restoration. The refund came in the form of a check, which Libby was able to cash on Thursday, so that money is now in his bank account.

Superior Roofing contractor Michael Beard promised 10 days ago that he would give the veteran a full refund after the I-TEAM confronted workers for Superior Roofing.

Libby, who's married and is putting two children through college, said getting his money back takes a lot of financial stress off his shoulders.

The I-TEAM also heard from customers Robert and Geneva Wilson. The elderly couple paid Superior Roofing nearly $9,500 a year ago, and the company has yet to even pull a permit to start the job.

As of Wednesday, Beard had not responded to a phone call and text message inquiring about when he'll be able to return the Wilsons' money, as well.

