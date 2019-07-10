I-TEAM: Nearly 80 claim food sickness after dining at Town Center restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 80 people now claim they had food poisoning after eating at a popular restaurant at the Markets at Town Center on Jacksonville's Southside.

The News4Jax I-TEAM has been investigating allegations that customers who ate at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, located on Big Island Drive near the St. Johns Town Center, became sick with a parasite.

On Tuesday, attorneys Shawn DeVries and Brian Lee said they retained nearly two dozen customers who complained of the same symptoms: diarrhea, nausea, fever and weakness.

Many of the patrons tested positive for Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal issues for weeks. It’s often spread through produce.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the lawyers said they had heard from nearly 80 ill customers.

The I-TEAM also received more than a dozen messages from people in the same situation. Many complained they are still sick.

Miranda May, 25, said she and her boyfriend went to dinner at Cooper’s Hawk in mid-June to celebrate his new job. But a night out caused them weeks of discomfort.

“It was a lot of going to the restroom, fever, chills, way too weak,” said May (pictured). “We couldn’t even climb up a flight of stairs.”

The symptoms struck a week after the dinner. They were on a family vacation, but spent the whole trip in bed and the bathroom.

“I looked up all the symptoms for what it was and we matched every single symptom,” May said after someone sent her the initial I-TEAM story.

On Tuesday, the I-TEAM spoke with three people from a group of nearly two dozen people who said they came down with food poisoning after an Exchange Club banquet at the restaurant.

Some said they were misdiagnosed initially, but were eventually found to have contracted Cyclospora. Doctors prescribed them specialized antibiotics to treat the parasite.

“I got up to go to the bathroom and collapsed,” said Tom Clift, whose wife called 911 after finding him.

Clift was one of several who went to the hospital or emergency room after getting sick.

On Wednesday, Linda Hofer (pictured), 79, went to urgent care after her daughter saw the I-TEAM report. She had been sick for weeks and unsure of the cause.

Lawyers are now taking the cases and contacting the Duval County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We found out that it’s all because of a parasite,” said Lee, the attorney who specializes in foodborne illness.

He and DeVries, who was also sickened, are working to get answers about what happened.

The I-TEAM has learned the affected customers ate at the restaurant between June 10 and June 24. While the exact menu item hasn’t been narrowed down, many said they had a salad with their meals.

Records show state inspectors visited Cooper’s Hawk twice in the month of June. During their first visit, according to state regulators' records, they cited the restaurant for four violations for things such as improper food storage and cleanliness issues. One violation was considered “high-priority.” During a follow-up inspection, records show, the restaurant had one intermediate violation. However, the eatery was never closed.

May and other customers said they probably won’t be back after the bout of stomach problems.

“I don’t know that I’ll eat there again,” she said.

May and her boyfriend said they had a doctor’s appointment to get treatment because they are still having relapses.

A manager at Cooper’s Hawk said she wasn’t comfortable commenting and referred the I-TEAM to the corporate office in Orland Park, Illinois. Calls and emails have not been returned after two days of attempts, but Cooper's Hawk is now taking customer calls and complaints at 844-944-1444. When the I-TEAM called the number on Wednesday, a receptionist referred comment to the company's chief marketing officer. He did not answer the phone.

Health Department officials did not give details about their investigation either, despite multiple requests.

