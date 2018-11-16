I-TEAM: State licensing board takes action against two Jacksonville roofers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville roofers who have been the subject of I-TEAM investigations will be losing their licenses as a result of action by state regulators.

Carlson Enterprises

Friday morning, the Construction Industry Licensing Board took up 65 cases against Adolph Carlson, of Carlson Enterprises. Carlson, who also operated in central Florida, was accused of taking money from dozens of customers, and then abandoning the jobs. Customers filed complaints with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which then investigated the allegations.

The board accepted the penalty recommended by the attorney handling the case, which resulted in a fine in excess of $800,000, plus investigative costs, and restitution to the individual complainants. Carlson’s license was also voluntarily relinquished.

The I-TEAM had been reporting on issues with Carlson Enterprises since March. That’s when the owner of an Orange Park day care damaged in Hurricane Irma explained that her business paid Carlson more than $16,000 for work that wasn’t started.

The following month, the office of Florida attorney general Pam Bondi sued Carlson Enterprises over its business practices. The state also asked a judge to freeze the company’s assets, which the judge agreed to do. That lawsuit is still ongoing.

Superior Roofing and Restoration

In a separate action during this week’s meeting in Palm Beach Gardens, board members agreed to revoke the roofing license of Michael Beard, owner of Superior Roofing and Restoration. That action stemmed from a case in which a customer had paid Superior Roofing nearly $8,000 for a roofing job that was abandoned. The board also agreed to fine Beard $20,000, and ordered him to pay restitution.

As the I-TEAM recently reported, the Construction Industry Licensing Board had just taken other actions against Beard in October. Following other customer complaints, the board put Beard on probation, and issued fines. The board also suspended his license, after he didn’t comply with the state’s orders from previous action the state took related to complaints from customers.

The disciplinary actions will not take effect until a final order is filed, which can take about 30 days.

If you have had problems with one of these companies, you can file complaints with the following organizations and agencies:

If you are hiring a roofer, you can check the state’s website to make sure the business is licensed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The Better Business Bureau’s website also offers advice for consumers on hiring a roofing contractor in Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.