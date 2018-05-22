Jacksonville plumbing company sues Riverside Chevrolet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville plumbing company has filed a lawsuit against the troubled Riverside Chevrolet dealership, claiming the owners did not pay for its services, the News4Jax I-TEAM learned Tuesday.

An attorney for Aldridge and Sons Plumbing filed the lawsuit last week. It's the first lawsuit filed against the dealership since it opened in 2016, according to court records in Duval County.

Bill Aldridge, the company's owner, said his company performed emergency leak repair work at Riverside Chevrolet in late December. His company sent an invoice under $1,000 to the dealership. Clients normally have 30 days to pay the bill.

Aldridge said the dealership did not respond to any method of communication.

The News4Jax I-TEAM has reached out to the family that owns the dealership for comment. It has declined interview requests since the I-TEAM began a lengthy investigation into customer complaints.

The State of Florida, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue and Office of the Attorney General are investigating the dealership as well, after numerous customer complaints.

