Katrina Brown asks for court hearing about legal representation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With a little more than two weeks before jury selection is scheduled to begin in her federal fraud and money laundering trial, former Jacksonville city council member Katrina Brown has asked for a hearing regarding her legal representation.

On Monday afternoon, one of Brown’s court-appointed attorneys, Richard Landes, filed the motion making the request. The motion cites a “recent issue” that has been raised by Brown regarding her representation by Landes and her other court-appointed defense attorney, John Leombruno. The attorneys requested an expedited hearing on the issue, and U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt set the hearing for Wednesday afternoon.

DOCUMENT: Motion by Katrina Brown regarding representation

Katrina Brown and former city council member Reggie Brown were charged in a 38-count federal indictment that was unsealed in May 2018. The Browns, who are not related, face charges that include conspiracy, fraud and money laundering. The fraud allegations involve money loaned to Katrina Brown’s family’s barbecue sauce business, KJB Specialties.

Jury selection for the trial is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, with the trial starting on Aug. 19. Last week, the two former council members, along with their attorneys and prosecutors, were in court for a final status conference before the trial’s scheduled start. The hearing dealt with several outstanding motions involving evidence and testimony, and handled housekeeping matters such as the length of the trial. Prosecutors had said they expected to present their case in five days, and each defendant expected to take about a day.

Landes and Leombruno were appointed to represent Katrina Brown in January after her previous court-appointed attorney, Darcy Galnor, withdrew from the case. In December, Galnor filed a motion that cited “irreconcilable differences” with Brown, and the motion was granted after a hearing that included more than an hour and a half of proceedings that were closed to everyone other than court personnel, Brown, and her attorney.

The trial for Brown and Brown was originally scheduled for August 2018 but was delayed to February to give defense attorneys time to review the voluminous evidence in the case. Following Katrina Brown’s change of attorneys, the judge delayed the trial again to August to give her time to prepare with her new legal team.

