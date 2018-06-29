No more gas: Some NE Florida filling stations not receiving fuel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Employees at nearly a dozen gas stations in northeast Florida tell the News4Jax I-TEAM they are out of work after a supplier abruptly stopped bringing shipments of fuel.

The gas stations are owned by MNV Energy -- a company based in South Florida. The I-TEAM learned the company is facing a lawsuit.

Gas pumps at a Sunoco station off Kings Road were covered with plastic bags, as the tanks were run dry. It's one of three filling stations that left its doors open, despite not having any gas to sell.

The I-TEAM learned there are 14 gas stations around Duval and Clay counties owned by MNV Energy that are not receiving shipments of gas. Some employees said they are owed pay for hours they've worked, and that management won't return their phone calls.

Etan Mark, an attorney in Miami who represents 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit against MNV Energy, said the owner of the company, Sergio Delmico, has been elusive. Mark represents investors who ventured more than $2 million into two South Florida gas stations owned by MNV Energy with the promise of a 12 percent annual return.

The lawsuit alleges the investors have not received what they were promised and claims the gas stations were mismanaged.

MNV Energy owns nearly 40 gas stations throughout the state of Florida, and the majority of them have contracts with Shell. Mark said some of the gas stations in South Florida, and their employees, are experiencing the same abrupt closures.

The I-TEAM called the offices of MNV Energy for comment, but was unable to reach a representative.

Shell instructed the I-TEAM to contact the wholesaler. The wholesaler did not immediately respond to the I-TEAM.

