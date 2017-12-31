Protective order issued against Corrine Brown's former chief of staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The News4Jax I-TEAM has confirmed a Maryland judge has issued a protective order, or peace order, against former Rep. Corrine Brown's former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons.

Simmons is currently out on bond facing four years in prison next month, connected to the criminal conspiracy for stealing money from a bogus children's charity.

The News4Jax I-TEAM obtained photos of Simmons inside the Anne Arundel County Courthouse in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday.

Simmons' ex-girlfriend, Geraldine Centeno, told the judge Simmons had threatened her and that Simmons also had a friend follow her as a form of intimidation.

Simmons was previously arrested for battering the same ex-girlfriend years ago.

Centeno spoke out against Simmons to the I-TEAM when he and Brown were first indicted.

"His actions only continue to validate his true character," Centeno said. "I use his failed manipulation tactics as stepping stones to use my voice. I tell my story to help other survivors."

In Maryland, a protective order is called a peace order. Court documents show the order against Simmons is only temporary.

A hearing is set for next week on Jan. 3, just a few days before he could be reporting to federal prison.

