Bombshell report on Jacksonville housing chief prompts special meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, following an investigation into its CEO that found he had affairs with subordinates.

The bombshell 78-page report released Monday found JHA CEO Fred McKinnies had several consensual relationships with employees who worked under him and fathered a child with a Jacksonville Housing Authority tenant he was dating.

Wednesday's meeting will discuss the findings in the report and determine what steps the board will take next.

Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement Monday that the report shows a lack of leadership at JHA and that he believes the board should terminate McKinnies immediately.

"Unfortunately, I can't control the bad behavior of certain individuals," Curry said Tuesday, noticeably upset over the issue. "The people ought to just behave and do their jobs."

The investigation found McKinnies approved salary raises and promotions for the employees he was sleeping with and also accepted various gifts from vendors and shared them with the employees he had relationships with.

JHA Chair Roslyn Mixon-Phillips said the board has already taken steps to shore up its policies since the investigation began in 2018.

"Quite candidly, I am shocked, disappointed and appalled at the findings," Mixon-Phillips said.

Wednesday's meeting will begin at 4 p.m.at the JHA Administration Office on North Broad Street. News4Jax will update this article with any new details from the meeting.

