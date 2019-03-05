State AG wants Jacksonville roofer fined, forced to pay back victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville roofer criminally charged with insurance fraud, forgery and grand theft by Florida's CFO, is now facing civil penalties in a court filing by the state's top prosecutor.

Roger Van Den Bosch, the owner of Kinnecorps, LLC, has been at the center of an I-TEAM investigation for months -- which led to five felony charges brought against him Dec. 17 by investigators with Florida's Department of Financial Services.

I-TEAM STORIES ON ROGER VAN DEN BOSCH AND KINNECORPS:

Dec. 19 | Dec. 20 | Dec. 21 | Jan. 17

Tuesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a civil complaint, saying the roofer and his company violated Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Our Consumer Protection Division is taking action against a shady roofing company scamming seniors and hurricane victims in Florida," said Moody. "We will not tolerate unscrupulous contractors preying on Floridians, especially our seniors and those trying to recover from hurricanes.”

Moody's complaint alleges Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps:

Took money from customers and their insurance companies with no intention of doing the work

Solicited roofing jobs from homeowners even though they lacked the funds to begin or complete the work

Used company bank accounts to pay for personal expenses

Unfairly penalized homeowners trying to hire a new contractor or request refunds

The complaint asks a judge to take a number of actions against Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps -- including civil penalties, an order to pay back customers for unfinished jobs and restrictions on work Van Den Bosch and Kinnecorps do in the future.

Although Van Den Bosch is out on bond awaiting trial for five felony charges including insurance fraud, forgery and grand theft, the I-TEAM has uncovered his roofing license is still active with the city of Jacksonville.

We found Kinnecorps and Van Den Bosch have active permits with the city, which means he's still actively taking jobs while two of the state's top agencies accuse him of fraud and ripping off residents.

Van Den Bosch's next scheduled hearing in criminal court is March 14. He has already pleaded not guilty to those charges and refused to talk to the I-TEAM about the accusations against him.

No word on when a judge will make a decision on Moody's civil complaint. You can read the entire complaint here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.