Jacksonville attorney runs 6 marathons in 6 days for a cause

JACKSONVILLE - A local attorney is embarking on his sixth marathon in six days and it’s all for a cause.

Michael Reed with Gunster Law Firm is raising money for legal aid.

“We have a really vibrant legal aid organization, but it turns away many more people than it is able to help,” Reed explained. “I wanted to find something I could do in my own little way and everyone would be for helping underprivileged people, particularly pediatric patients that have legal needs that accompany their medical needs.”

Friday’s marathon will kick off at 10 a.m. in Macclenny and finish at the Duval County Courthouse around noon.





Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.