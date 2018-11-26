Jacksonville elementary principal accused of insurance fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities have arrested a Jacksonville elementary school principal accused of trying to defraud his insurance carrier in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

State Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Darrell Perry, who’s listed as the principal at Timucuan Elementary School, in a Monday news release.

Perry sought $16,000 in reimbursements from State Farm for home repairs linked to Irma, but according to the release, two of his invoices were altered and one was completely fabricated.

“Insurance fraud takes money from Florida families with legitimate claims and drives up insurance rates for us all,” said Patronis, who called the allegations “sickening.”

The release said Perry turned himself in to the Clay County Sheriff's Office to face unspecified charges Nov. 16. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

News4Jax reached out to a spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools for comment on the arrest. This story will be updated once the district’s response is received.

