Jacksonville firefighter re-assigned after child abuse arrest

News4Jax obtained an old photo of Chad Parker from a JFRD newsletter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 46-year-old firefighter arrested Friday on a charge of child abuse was reassigned, according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

According to the arrest report, Chadwick Parker was booked into jail Friday afternoon on charges stemming from an incident that happened days earlier. He was released the same day on $5,000 bond.

A JFRD spokesman told News4Jax that Parker, an engineer, has been with the department since 2003. After his arrest, he was immediately removed from field duty while the case is under investigation.

Due to state statutes, because he is a first responder, his booking photo was not released.

The arrest report does not include details on what happened or his connection to the victim.

Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President Randy Wyse said he spoke Parker and is still gathering details.

